COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Ridge View High School teacher is speaking out after his charges were dismissed in the May fight with a student.

"I was attacked and I had no other alternative but to defend myself," says Karon Wilson, Jr.

Wilson says he was embarrassed by the incident. He got in a fight with a 15-year-old student at Ridge View. Wilson says the student wasn't supposed to be in his classroom.

"The bell rang for students to go to 5th period and as the students were starting to come in, this young man along with three of his friends came in," says Wilsoon. "I don't know what his intent was. However, I asked him to leave because it was time for him to go to class."

Wilson says they did not leave the classroom and that's when he called security.

"Then the young man gets out pushes me twice, I have to catch my balance then he pretty much punches me in my face."

Wilson says that's when he resorted to self defense. The actions of the two went viral after another student took video of the fight.

Both Wilson and the student were charged with third degree assault and battery and breach of peace.

He was expecting to have a jury trial on Thursday morning, instead his attorney says his charges were dismissed and expunged.

"We wanted him to be able to move on with his life," says Representative Seth Rose. "Accepting any offer that did not lead to a dismissal and an expungement of the charges was not an option for us."

Instead of spending 30 days in jail, Wilson agreed to community service.

He has been a teacher for 14 years, but he says after this incident, he doesn't plan on returning to the classroom.

"I still have my certification, nothing has been taken from me, but at this point I'm looking to move on, move to another profession, one that's a bit safer," says Wilson. "At this point I have to think about what's best for me and my family."

As for the student involved, since he is a minor, his case went through family court. Because of that, the results of his case have not been made public.