Road rage cases piling up around the country

AAA said if you see someone driving aggressively, it's best to not respond to them.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More people are letting their emotions get the best of them while out on the road.

Road rage cases are piling up around the country. Last year, The Gun Violence Archive records show about 500 people were injured or killed in road rage shootings.

That's up about 200 shootings from 2019. And there could be even more

That's because many police departments do not keep track of road rage incidents. Mainly because road rage isn't a specific crime to keep statistics of.

And it's a problem that won't go away anytime soon.

AAA says about 8 in 10 drivers will express significant anger while driving at least once over the next 30 days.

AAA adds if you see someone driving aggressively, it's best to not respond to them. If you feel you're at risk, drive to a public place to pull over and call 911 if you ever feel threatened.

