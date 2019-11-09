LEXINGTON, S.C. — A roadside 9/11 memorial on Highway 378 in Lexington is drawing attention. Its creators said they wanted to pay tribute to the lives affected and lost that day.

“I was at work when it happened, I saw it on the windshield, my boss is up there looking at the TV and all I seen is a plane going through a-- everybody quit working at that point, it was horrible,” said Lorne White describing his memories of September 11, 2001.

“I was at a training class and we had a safety video on TV and somebody come in and change the channel and after that it was over- you know,” added his wife, Kim White.

18 years later, the couple decided to memorialize the day with a handmade roadside memorial.

The rocks alongside Highway 378, traditionally painted with personal messages since the 1960s, are now a solemn marker.

“This is just our tribute to the first responders, and all the people that lost their lives on that day,” Kim White said.

Lorne continued it took him a few hours to paint the rocks and the couple spent roughly 8 hours writing every victim's name on two replicas of the twin towers. The victim list includes New York City, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania.

They said they appreciate all the social media posts supporting the memorial and have a message for survivors.

“I wish you well, I hope you're doing okay. I know that not a lot of them are, there's been a lot of them that have fallen from cancer after the effects of that and everything so,” Kim said.

“We just had a firefighter up here earlier, he's got cancer, he was up there in it,” her husband added.

For new generation of Americans that weren't alive in 2001, the message is even simpler.

“Never forget, just never forget,” Kim said.

The couple is hoping the memorial stays undisturbed for a few more weeks. If you want to see the memorial in person, it’s at the intersection of Highway 378 and Keisler Road in Lexington.