ROCK HILL, S.C. — As talk continues about plans to move the Carolina Panthers' headquarters to Rock Hill, city leaders made it clear Monday there will be no tax increase to pay for the project.

The Panthers plan to move their headquarters and practice facility to Rock Hill. According to the plans submitted to the city, that 200-acre complex would also be home to some 1,200 apartments, 250 townhomes and 230 hotel rooms.

City leaders say it would be the biggest project ever in Rock Hill.

A vote on the plan was scheduled for Monday night, but was deferred to a later date.

The mayor said he hopes to have the process wrapped up by early next month.

City leaders said infrastructure upgrades will be paid for upfront with bonds, and that money will be paid back by taxes collected on the newly developed property.

