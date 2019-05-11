ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A woman was cited for reckless driving last week after she nearly hit a student and a crossing guard.

Cali Lynch, 27, was cited for reckless operation following the Oct. 30 incident, which happened in the 1600 block of Lakeview Avenue.

Police say Lynch was driving a Range Rover with Florida plates when she allegedly passed a stopped school bus and nearly struck a child and crossing guard.

Two bus drivers used their vehicles to box Lynch's vehicle in to prevent her from leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported.

