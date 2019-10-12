The Rotary Club of Eau Claire/North Columbia held their annual student recognition event, honoring academic achievement.

The event was held at John P. Thomas Elementary school in Columbia.

Every year, the Rotary Club comes together to honor the students in their community. On Monday night, one student from each grade, K-5, received a Fire Tablet. Students from the Midlands Arts Conservatory also received bicycles.

As an added bonus, the Rotary Club of Eau Claire/North Columbia decided to give away coats and sweaters to children in need.

"It came to our attention that they were in need of winter clothing," says Benetta Bell, secretary of the Rotary Club chapter. "A lot of kids were coming to school, it was already getting cold, with short sleeved shirts like it was still summer and we thought the season is changing, most of us have kids who are getting new winter gear and why not look for a way to serve."

"I know South Carolina weather changes a lot, but having what you need when it is cold is invaluable," says Selina Latimore, principal for the John P. Thomas Elementary. "This a need for our families in our community and our students."

The Rotary Club raised the money for the tablets, bikes and sweaters with the help of their annual spaghetti dinner.

The president of the chapter says their goal is to make sure they can help people in their community.

"It's about making a difference and helping individuals where they are," says Ram'on Widman. "Making the world a better place, one person at a time, with what little resources we have pulled together to make a collective change."