COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saks of Love Ministry is extending their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, feeding children during the weekend.

The program started in 2013, and was modeled after a similar program in Kershaw County.

The goal is to provide meals for students when they are out of school, over the weekend.

With the pandemic keeping children home, they are hoping to provide meals to families as well.

"When you got hunger on your belly, that's the only thing you're thinking about," says Jacqueline Walker-Mobley, chair of Saks of Love Ministry.

The program, which is based out of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Columbia, partners with the Wiley Kenned Foundation to help provide meals. Since the children aren't in school they are going out to their homes.

"We are helping 120 kids per week and we have kept that up through this pandemic that we are going through right now," says Mobley. "During the school year, we serviced four schools within the 29203 area and now we are doing the biggest three apartment complexes, closest to the schools we serve. "

The meals are delivered on Fridays and are designed to give the children three meals for both Saturday and Sunday. However, they are looking for donations to help provide more food for families.

"We try to have easy opening style individual type food for the kids, so anything that a child can put in the microwave or eat straight from the box is a blessing."

Donations can be dropped off at the Wiley Kennedy Foundation at 1029 Eastman Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29203.