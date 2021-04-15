San Antonio airport on lockdown after shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio International Airport is on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a report of a shooting, police said.
The incident began just after 2 p.m. Thursday. San Antonio police said in a tweet that there is no active threat to the public. No injuries are reported, according to the tweet.
Additionally, people at the airport at the time are reporting they were evacuated during the incident.
One person tweeted that he was in a plane on the tarmac and was told the plane was being held at the gate and unable to leave.
San Antonio police are expected to give an update shortly.
This is a developing situation and further updates will be added as they are received.