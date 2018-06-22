Chapin, SC - If you love the water, you know something magical happens when you get out there. For dozens of people with disabilities they got that chance today in Chapin. And it was just that, magic.

Eighteen years ago, an event was started by an pediatric orthopedist who saw a need.

"I went to a conference up in Chicago back in the late 1990s, and I saw where they had children in wheelchairs playing basketball, they had track and field, they had a lot of things going on. And I came back home [to Columbia] and said 'Where is i?' And I couldn't find it," says Fred Piehl, M.D.

So in 2001, he created "Limitless Sports" for children with disabilities.

Piehl says, "We started it to sort of show children with disabilities can do anything anyone else can do."

Jean Chapman has cerebral palsy. Years ago, she recalls her doctor asking a rather odd question.

Jean says, "Back in 1995 he said, do you want to ski, I said I can't ski, and he said yes you can."

Today, and every year since the event started, she's been out on the water at Lake Murray, skiing, in a specialized water ski chair.

Jean says, "The water makes us feel better, and it just makes us feel like we can do something that quote "normal" people don't think we can do it."

Two doctors told Jaden Smiling that he wouldn't live five years.

Jayden says, "But there's one doctor, Dr. Piehl that says I can live, and I will live."

He's been coming to this event now for 10 years.

"My favorite thing to do out here is skiing," he says.

Just one pediatric doctor who had a vision, that anyone with a disability wouldn't be tied down because of it.

"A little bit of normal you know. It makes us feel human. And we don't get a chance to do this," explains Jean.

And Dr. Piehl may not know it, but his patients think of him as more than "just a doctor."

Jean says, "I don't know many orthopedic doctors that would do it. And he believes in his patients and he believes in me, and that means a lot. He believes in me and he's my hero. And I don't have many heroes but he's one of them."

The event was also made possible because of the volunteers. More than 50 people showed up to help out this year. The food was donated by WoodmenLife here in Columbia.

