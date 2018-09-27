Dillon County, SC (WLTX) - Gov. Henry McMaster lists the state's loss to agriculture due to Hurricane Florence on a separate line item of the damage report. That number is $125 million of the total $1.2 billion estimate.

"They're gone," says 5th generation farmer Keith Allen, when speaking of the cotton crop.

Allen went to bed the Saturday evening before Florence was fully over Dillon County. He was hoping the storm would move on quickly, but it did not.

He says, "We had 12 or 13 more inches Sunday. And that's what really what messed us up."

Over four days, 15-20 inches of rain fell. On the ground, considering that some water is absorbed, that left about 12 inches of flood water in the fields, decimating crops that only stands 2-3 feet high. Cotton sags off the low branches like it's melting off the plants.

Allen says, "Oh yeah, I'm gonna suffer losses. Of course all this on the ground is lost. This is actually cotton plants coming up from the seed that was on the ground."

A peanut field in Marlboro needed to be harvested about a week before Florence hit, but that would've exposed the entire crop.

"We didn't want to have them on top of the ground because that could damage them even more," says Billy Covington, who owns the peanut field. "And now they've over-matured. They've fallen off the vine everywhere and actually are sprouting out on the vine. The quality will be way off and you could lose half your value."

Insurance will cover 75 percent of their profit losses, but insurance doesn't cover labor, or the cost of materials and machinery used to plant in the first place.

Allen says, "It's hot work, and tiring work, and long work."

And the final tally is still months away.

Covington says, "It'll probably be the first of December. By the time you get everything harvested and graded and your discounts. It takes a while before we know exactly. But we do know it's gonna be a tough hit.

