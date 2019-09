COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Museum will offer free general admission to families evacuating from the coast due to Hurricane Dorian.

Families can visit the museum for free Thursday September 5-Sunday September 8.

+Thursday, Sept. 5 – Friday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

+Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

+Sunday, Sept. 8, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.