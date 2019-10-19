EASTOVER, S.C. — A South Carolina National Guard training exercise could be the cause of loud booms near Eastover.

The National Guard is performing at least two exercises involving explosives at the McCrady Training Center that could create loud "boom" sounds on Saturday.

The first exercise happened at 10 a.m., and the second is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., but those times could change depending on weather.

According to Capt. Cody Denson with with National Guard's Public Affairs Department, multiple engineering units including breaching and demolition are performing a joint-training exercise. During this exercise they use a combination of strategies to break through obstacles.

Additionally, a concurrent training involving explosives is also happening in the safety of the McCrady center's demolition range.

This training occurs annually to keep staff proficient and does not pose a safety risk to the public.