Did you win? Check your ticket!

Someone in the palmetto state is waking up $100,000 richer.

The drawing was held Wednesday, September 2. There was one winning ticket in this drawing that matched 4-out-of-5 of the regular numbers along with the Powerball number. The individual also purchased Powerplay.

The winning numbers are:

1 - 4 - 11 - 20 - 69

Powerball: 18

Powerplay: 2

The jackpot prize is estimated at $56.8 million with a cash value of $44.8 million.