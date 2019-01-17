GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 17-year-old was arrested in Greensboro Wednesday after authorities say he shot and killed a man in South Carolina.

Hassan Talib Reynolds was arrested at Summit Village Apartments on Windy Road after a stakeout.

Reynolds and David Earl Caughman conspired to rob Jose Martinez at an Exxon station in Columbia on Jan. 6 according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Martinez was shot in the upper body and later died. Authorities watched the confrontation on surveillance video.

Caughman, 22, was arrested two days later and charged with Accessory after the Face of Murder.

Marshals learned Reynolds was in Greensboro. They traveled with other agencies to the area Wednesday.

Reynolds is being held at the Guilford County Detention Center pending an extradition hearing as a fugitive from justice without bond. Authorities took Reynolds into custody after someone opened the door to the apartment he was in. A gun was recovered at the apartment.

Warrants were issued for Reynolds on Jan. 14 in Richland County, South Carolina for Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession of a Handgun Under the Age of 18, and for Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery.

