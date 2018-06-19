ROCK HILL, S.C. -- A daycare is under investigation in Rock Hill after a three-year-old boy was left alone in a park for hours.

Police said the child was part of a group of about 20 kids at Steele Street Park last Thursday. When it was time for the group to leave, the children boarded the bus back to daycare.

A little while later, a woman at the park reported a three-year-old came up to her. When she couldn’t find any information on the child, or anyone who appeared to be his caregiver, she called the police.

Officers were able to trace the child back to the daycare group that had visited the park. The director of the daycare told investigators a worker miscounted the children when they boarded the bus. The worker also claimed the boy had a habit of wandering off.

When the group arrived back at the daycare, a worker did another head count and discovered the boy was missing. According to the police report, the director told investigators she was horrified when she discovered the mistake.

Police contacted the boy’s parents. His father picked him up from the police station. Police believe the child was left alone for more than two hours.

None of the workers at the daycare were charged, however, police turned over information to the Department of Social Services and other state agencies that investigate and regulate child care.

NBC Charlotte opted not to name the daycare since no charges were filed.

State records about the daycare show it has a C, which is the lowest score that can be given for a licensed daycare to meet the state requirements. In the last three years, the daycare has had 66 complaints including several for improper supervision.

