Conway, SC (AP) - A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for kidnapping a woman who has not been seen for nearly five years.

A jury convicted Tammy Moorer of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping Tuesday after a more than two-week trial.

Prosecutors used cellphone records, Facebook posts and security camera footage to show Moorer and her husband were at the Horry County boat landing where 20-year-old Heather Elvis was last seen in December 2013.

Authorities say Moorer was angry Elvis had an affair with her husband.

Moorer's lawyers argued there was no DNA evidence from Elvis in Moorer's vehicle or home.

A jury deadlocked over a kidnapping charge against Moorer's husband, Sidney. He is currently serving 10 years in state prison for obstructing justice.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.