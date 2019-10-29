ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Halloween is less than a week away and folks in Orangeburg are celebrating with the third annual scarecrow fest.

Organized by the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA), it's a fun competition to see who can create the best scarecrow.

DORA

For the past two weeks, groups including local businesses, law firms, schools and churches have made a total of 18 scarecrows that hang on the 1100 and 1300 blocks of Russell Street and also in the square.

DORA says the contest is all in good fun and it's about bringing color and a festive feel to downtown.

DORA

Although it's too late to enter, people can still vote for their best scarecrow on the DORA facebook page and the winner will be announced in the coming days.

To vote visit here.