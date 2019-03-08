COLUMBIA, S.C. — This weekend is no exception to the typical summertime pattern seen across the Midlands. Both Saturday and Sunday have the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

A stalled front in the area is the cause for the storms this weekend. Saturday any storm will be isolated in nature, with much of the area seeing partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be below average for Saturday as well. A breeze out of the north combined with increased cloud cover will keep highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday has a slightly greater chance of seeing any rain or thunderstorms due to the stalled front pushing slowly northward. Any of these storms could have some heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Temperatures Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with the forecast high in Columbia right at 90°.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will slowly climb back to the low to mid-90s with daily chances for a shower or storm.