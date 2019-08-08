COLUMBIA, S.C. — Checks from the SCANA Settlement have been going out to hundreds of thousands of ratepayers around the state this week. However, many have been surprised by the amount they received.

Originally, ratepayers thought they would be receiving a one-time payment in the form of a $1,000 refund, but that all changed during the SCANA/Dominion Energy merger.

Instead, ratepayers were told that they'll be receiving bill credits and a check from the settlement in November of 2018.

We reached out to people on Facebook, to ask them if they have received their check. Many responded. Some had checks for $20, $50 and even $90.

However, one woman we spoke to was shocked to see what she got.

"10 cents," laughed Gloria Weston. "I was really bowed over and I'm going like, 10 cents? They took a 42 cent stamp to send me 10 cents."

Weston owns a three bedroom home in Columbia, paying an average electricity bill of $200 a month. She's also been an SCE&G customer for decades.

"They said lower bills," says Weston. "I'm not getting lower bills, and then they're going to insult me with a ten cent check?"

She isn't alone. Another man who posted his check on social media says he'll be cashing his $.48 check.

"Some folks were getting $28 to $30 dollars, but these folks were in houses with three or four A/C units. So, I'm sure if you do the math, they probably got back basically the same thing that I did," he said. "I'm still going to cash it, just out of principle alone, but I mean to me that's just crazy."

SCANA's settlement website says that the checks were being sent from August 1-10 and explained "all settlement award amounts are final."

According to the settlement order, $200 Million in cash and property value was to be given to ratepayers, with $2.2 Billion in rate reductions. Attorney fees added to $51 Million.