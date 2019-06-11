ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Have you ever wondered, “How am I going to pay for my child’s or grand children’s college tuition?” Scholarships are out there but you ask yourself "How do I find them?" Tonight for students in Orangeburg, the high school for health professions is hoping to help.

The school is partnering with the PACE scholarship academy to hold a scholarship informational workshop at Orangeburg-Calhoun technical college for all high school juniors and seniors with the hope to help families find and navigate resources to lessen the financial burden of college.

"I wanted to give other people the opportunity to get money" says Dr. Stephanie Hart, assistant principal for the high school for health professions, "There’s money out there you just have to know how to go and get it. So we wanted to give them opportunity to not just our students but all the kids in the community. If your child wants to go to college money is available and we want them to come and seize this opportunity."

The workshop will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Roquemore auditorium at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical college and is free of charge.