BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A school resource deputy is being hailed a hero after he sprang into action to save a young child who was choking.

Deputy Christopher Downey said he saw a pre-kindergarten teacher running toward him as students were finishing their breakfast Tuesday morning at Eastside Elementary School. She had a student in her arms.

The deputy said the teacher told him the student needed help and was choking.

After it appeared the 4-year-old was not breathing or making any noises, he hit the student's back five times to try to dislodge the obstruction.

It didn't work.

Downey then tried giving five abdominal thrusts to the student. The student made a "high-pitched" sound and was able to clear a "large piece of cake or bread" from his mouth, according to a news release.

The non-verbal student made loud noises, letting the deputy know he could breathe.

The student was taken to the nurse to be checked out. The student's parents were contacted about the incident after he was cleared and the student returned to class.

