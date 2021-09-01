SCHP investigating fatal motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle wreck on Interstate 26 early Saturday morning.
According to The Lexington County Coroner's Office Christopher James Prewitt, 34, of Elgin was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained.
According to the report, a motorcycle was struck by motor vehicles on I-26 near mile marker 188 shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 9. Prewitt appeared to have been involved in a single-vehicle accident where he was ejected from his motorcycle before he was struck by two other vehicles.
The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
OTHER NEWS HEADLINES: