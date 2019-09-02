SUMTER, S.C. — Barbara Nave disappeared February 9, 2017 in a case that has many in Sumter still puzzled and searching for answers.

She was 80-years-old and just getting back in town from a party when her friend, Kathleen Kreklau, went to check on her. Kreklau says she found Nave's front door open and purse inside, but no sign of Nave.

"At first you're in total shock," Kreklau said. "Every time you're addressing it, it's like the emotions become very raw again."

Now, two-years-later, Kreklau still keeps Nave's missing-person's poster on her car window in the hopes that someone will know something about her friend's disappearance.

Kayland Hagwood

"When someone goes missing, trust me, you just don't know where to begin," Kreklau said. "You don't know where to look, you worry constantly, has someone harmed somebody... the unknown is always troubling."

She has also joined a small group of community members called "Finding Barbara Nave." The group will be hosting a tribute in Nave's honor on Saturday, February 9th from 11am-1pm at the J&L Restaurant in Sumter, SC.

Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office say there's limited information to search with, but the case is still active.