SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The search to find a missing Sumter child has now extended beyond a week with police, family and community members still praying to find her safe.

Nevaeh Adams disappeared August 5, after police found her mother, Sharee Bradley, dead inside The Lantana Apartments in Sumter.

"Even if we don't find her, it's always tomorrow, it's always the next day; We're not going to stop," Amore Smith said earlier this week. "As long as it takes, I don't mind."

Sumter Police searched area landfills for the child's body throughout the week, saying that testimony from the suspect seemed to indicate Adams had been killed along with her mother.

However, on August 9, officials with the department told News 19 they were no longer searching the landfills, and were instead exploring other possibilities.

Community volunteers say they're going to keep looking in Sumter, with many hoping to see the search extend beyond state lines.

"It's been proven that people can be kidnapped and held in captivity or chained up in a room somewhere and years later they break free and we find out about it," Sabrina Belcher said. "I believe that's what's bothering the family, that they know someone has her. They haven't given us a body, so there's no telling where she is."

Belcher says she plans to petition Sumter Police to issue an AMBER Alert.

"It didn't meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert because that's what [police are] saying, but...in what I see, there should be an AMBER Alert issued," Belcher said.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), all of the following requirements must be met in order to send out an AMBER Alert:

The law enforcement agency believes that the child has been abducted: taken from their environment unlawfully, without authority of law, and without permission from the child's parent or legal guardian.

The child is 17 years old or younger, and the law enforcement agency believes the child is in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death; or if the individual is 18 years old or older, and the law enforcement agency believes the individual is at greater risk for immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death because the individual possesses a proven physical or mental disability.

All other possibilities for the victim's disappearance have been reasonably excluded.

There is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the victim, suspect, or vehicle used in the abduction.

The child's name and other critical data have been entered into NCIC.

Sumter Police are not releasing specifics as to where the investigation stands now, but tell News 19 they are exploring all possibilities in the search to find the child.

Police, family and volunteers continue to hope for a positive outcome.