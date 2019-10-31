CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The search was on Thursday evening for a missing man in Chesterfield County.

Raekwon Dontreal Jackson, 23, was last seen on Monday around 7:30 a.m. walking from his residence on Tabernacle Church Road in McBee.

Jackson was wearing a blue jacket with a hint of orange, blue jeans, and black shoes. He is 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 122 lbs.

If you know of Jackson's location, please call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101 or dispatch at 843-623-6838.

