RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — State correctional officers are looking for Jeremy Keith Fincannon, who went missing Thursday morning after a count of offenders at Rutherford Correctional Center.

Fincannon, 22, is from Rutherford County. WSPA reports he was admitted to prison on Jan. 25, 2017 and scheduled for release in September.

If you see him, please call local law enforcement or Rutherford Correctional Center at (828) 286-4121.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety State correctional officers and local law enforcement are seeking Rutherford Correctional Center minimum custody inmate Jeremy Keith Fincannon (#1384359), who was determined to be missing after a...

Fincannon is listed as a minimum custody inmate.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users