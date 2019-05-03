ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A search is underway for a man who authorities say shot at a trooper following a chase and crash near Chapel Hill Tuesday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the incident began when a trooper pursued a GMC SUV going approximately 110 mph on Interstate 40 near the 261-mile marker around 2:09 a.m.

The driver took the exit at the 263-mile marker and wrecked the SUV by crashing down an embankment, officials said. After crashing the vehicle, the suspect fired shots at the trooper's vehicle, according to authorities. It's not clear how many shots were fired by the suspect, but the highway patrol said the officer did not return fire and was not injured.

After shooting at the trooper, the suspect fled and a search began in the woods near where the vehicle wrecked.

According to authorities, the highway patrol and the Orange County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit are both searching for the suspect.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Greensboro according to Highway Patrol.

There's no suspect description available at this time.