FRANKLIN, N.C. — Search crews are looking for a single-engine plane that left Knoxville's Island Home Airport on Thursday night, but didn't arrive at its destination in Aiken, South Carolina, a news release from Macon County Emergency Management said Friday morning.

The plane was believed to have one passenger on board, the release said.

Crews from Macon and Jackson Counties in North Carolina are looking for the single-engine plane, the release said.

The plane's last known location was in the Whiteside Mountain area near Highlands, North Carolina, by the Macon and Jackson County lines around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT) Thursday night advising search and rescue authorities about a missing aircraft. The Mooney MO20C departed from Knoxville Downtown Airport in Tennessee at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Air traffic controllers said they lost contact with the flight at about 6:20 p.m. when it was about 17 miles south of Macon County Airport in Franklin, North Carolina.

"Check with local officials on search and rescue activities. We will update this statement when we get new information," FAA Communications manager Kathleen Bergen said.

The area is remote and rugged, according to the EMA release. Weather conditions have limited search efforts. Ground crews are following several leads to locate the plane.

