COLUMBIA, S.C. — A warm-than-average winter is expected for South Carolina according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Last month NOAA released the agency's winter outlook. Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected for much of the United States, including South Carolina.

Below-average temperatures are not favored, but cold weather can and still will occur in some areas.

A wetter-than-average pattern is expected across the northern portions of the United States during the winter months. Winter is considered December through February.

For South Carolina, there are equal chances of below, near or above-average precipitation.

NOAA's outlooks show the likelihood that temperatures or precipitation will be above, near or below average.

The outlook does not project snowfall accumulations during the season. Even during a warm-than-normal winter, snow and cold temperatures can occur.

These seasonal forecasts help prepare us for what is likely to happen over the next several months. As with any forecast, things can and will likely change.

The next three-month outlook will be available November 21.