GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Fallen Gwinnett County Police officer Antwan Toney has been lauded by friends and co-workers who knew him as a solid and professional officer -- one who cared about his job and was as dependable as they come.

Dispatcher Brooke Merola shared a video with 11Alive News, saying she wanted people to see another side of him -- to know that he was a caring and conscientious officer and upstanding man. She wanted people to know that he genuinely cared about everyone he came into contact with.

Merola said she dispatched Toney and a second officer to a subdivision on a call of kids playing in the roadway. When they arrived, the officers spoke to the children about being careful and watching for oncoming cars.

But instead of immediately driving off, Toney and his partner took time to play basketball with the kids. Toney gave his phone to one of the kids to play with, and they took a video, she said.

"He told me about it afterward and then emailed me the video. I can’t take credit for it— it was all Toney," Merola said. "He was a generally caring human that wanted this world to be better. His eyes and smile lit up every single room he walked into."

Merola said that while everyone will hear the stories of Officer Toney during over the next few days, this is the man she knows.

"This is the Antwan Toney the world needs to know," she said.

