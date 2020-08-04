COLUMBIA, S.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread throughout South Carolina, However, there are measures in place to slow the spread.

That includes Governor McMaster's Home and Work Executive Order. That went into effect on Tuesday at 5pm.

Senator Tim Scott says he agree's with Governor McMaster's order.

"I think he has been trying to give us as much wiggle room as possible," says Sen. Scott, R-South Carolina. "The flattening of the curve has been improved, but it's not where it needs to be yet for our own safety. So I think he made the prudent decision to have folks stay at home or at work."

Sen. Scott spoke with News 19 about efforts to reopen the economy. He hopes that it will happen within the next two months, but knows it will take time to get back to normal.

"We will reopen this economy when the curve is flattened," says Sen. Scott. "When that happens, when we start seeing fewer cases than the day before, that is a clear sign that we are going to start moving forward very quickly. The goal is not to have to do this twice."

When it comes to unemployment, he says citizens have been reaching out to him about filing for unemployment claims.

"We were having a fantastic economic growth period for 113 consecutive months," says Sen. Scott. "So when an invisible enemy, came into our state and we had to shudder so many thousands of employees, literally over night, there's no way that the system was built for that, but the DEW system is doing better, it's trying to catch its breath."

He encourages that anyone applying online, wait until between 12-3 am to access the site. That's when the site has less traffic.

Congress has also approved an extra $600 for unemployment checks, for 16-weeks.

"There's not doubt that as we see this unfold for the next several weeks, the question we will be asking ourselves is does that satisfy, does that make it work and are we back at work in the next several months," says Sen. Scott. "I pray that the answer is 'yes we are.' If not, we will have to go back to the drawing board."