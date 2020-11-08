Police say a search is underway for the people who assaulted him.

LANGHORNE, Pa. — A teenage theme park worker needs surgery after being attacked by a couple he asked to wear masks, police say.

Television station WPVI says it happened around 5 p.m. Sunday at an amusement park in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia.

According to NBC News, the 17-year-old was doing his job at Sesame Place when the man and woman punched him in the face, knocking him down, after he reminded them that face coverings are required – except for in designated areas – within the park.

"A 17-year-old working at a children's theme park, trying to earn extra money for school, for college, etc., should not be subjected to a violent physical assault," Middletown Township police Lt. Steve Forman told WPVI.

The teen employee was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His teeth were damaged, and he'll need surgery to put his jaw back in place, Forman explained to NBC.

The worker is expected to make a full but "uncomfortable" recovery.

"We've been in close communication with the family of our injured team member, and are hoping for a full and speedy recovery," a Sesame Place spokesperson told NBC. "The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park."

The couple was reportedly with a larger group of about seven people, including children. They left after the attack, and police are working to track them down.

