COLUMBIA, S.C. — Boeing's 737 Max-8 aircraft that crashed and killed 157 members on board this past Sunday in Ethiopia carried seven workers from the Food World Programme.

Ekta Adhikari, Maria Pilar Buzzetti, Virginia Chimenti, Harina Hafitz, Zhen-Zhen Huang, Michael Ryan and Djordje Vdovic were all among the passengers on the fatal flight.

The group seeks to feed the nearly 90 million people who go hungry around the world.

Former South Carolina Governor David Beasley is the program's executive director.

News 19 spoke with Gary Karr, the communications adviser for Governor Beasley and he describes the heartbreak saying, "It is really just a punch in the gut because there were seven people on board who worked for the World Food Programme and they range in all sorts of experiences all making their contributions and six of the seven were based here in Rome."

Governor Beasley provided the following statement shortly after the crash saying, "As we mourn, let us reflect that each of these WFP colleagues were willing to travel and work far from their homes and loved ones to help make the world a better place to live. That was their calling, as it is for the rest of the WFP family."

Beasley goes on to say, "We also mourn the loss of our colleagues at other United Nations agencies who died, and we ask that everyone keep those who lost loved ones in their thoughts and prayers."

The organization, based out of Rome says they've brought in grief counselors for anyone who needs assistance or counseling during this difficult period.