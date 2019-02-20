COLUMBIA, S.C. — It has been a chilly winter here in the Midlands, which can make things much tougher for those already in need.

One program at Richland Library lends a helping hand to those individuals. The program is called "Sew Devine." It was started at the library by a group of ladies that saw a need for warm clothing for residents in the area.

The group knits warm clothes, blankets and other supplies for individuals in need during the winter months.

Nova Buchanan, who is a member of "Sew Devine," loves everything about the program.

“The fact that I can do something for somebody else means maybe in turn they will do something for somebody else they’ll knit a hat," Buchanan said. "That's what it means to give back to the community.”

The program has donated to several local organizations, including Sistercare and the Oliver Gospel Mission in downtown Columbia.

Julie Haun, who works at Richland Library's St. Andrews branch, says the program provides a lot to the community.

“It provides things for our customers that may have been cold during the holiday season, " Haun says."Sharing that love with the community is just something that everyone needs sometimes people just need an outlet to get their thoughts out to somebody and this is art."

The group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at the library’s St. Andrews location.



