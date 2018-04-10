Long before Shawn Elliott was introduced as the new head football coach at Georgia State, he received a six-game preview as to what it would be like actually making the decisions that affect an entire program.

In the final six games of the 2015 season, the offensive line coach for the Gamecocks was promoted to interim head football coach after Steve Spurrier stepped down. For those six games, Elliott put his mark on the program. From cranking up music at practice, to shuffling responsibilities on his staff, Elliott embraced his role. When WIll Muschamp was hired, Elliott stayed on as the offensive line coach, knowing when the right opportunity appeared, he would take it.

That opportunity came at Georgia State where his former Appalachian State colleague came calling. Airport graduate Charlie Cobb is the athletics director at GSU and he knew this was time to hire Elliott before someone else came in and landed the Camden native.

For Elliott, those final six games in 2015 provided him with invaluable on-the-job training.

"Certainly there are so many things you take out when you are interim head coach," Elliott said.

"You apply those every single day whether it's just reacting to situations with your players, how do you handle a coaching staff and how do you move forward in the fight to win in the preparation. Certainly those six games plays a huge role in my development. Last year was certainly a great experience. It helped me grow as a football coach and understand the things necessary to be successful as a head football coach. You know right now, (I'm) still learning."

His rookie year as a full-time head coach saw Elliott lead the Panthers to a school record seven wins and the first bowl win in the program's brief history. The Panthers began competing in 2010.

In 2018, Elliott's second year has seen an up and down year as he tries to get a bunch of newcomers to grow up quickly. He's got plenty of experience watching his former bosses do just that at one time or another. Jerry Moore at Appalachian State was his first boss followed by Spurrier and Will Muschamp at USC. All three men left an impression on Elliott who is smart enough to take their philosophies and mold it into his own.

"I love the game of football, I love competing. I love going out working with players to bring out the best in them," Elliott said.

"Ultimately, that's exactly who I am as a person. I want to go out and win, but I want to go out and fight and teach the fight and how to win. That's what we're trying to do here."

© 2018 WLTX