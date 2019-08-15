ATLANTA — State officials say the downtown Atlanta hotel where there was Legionnaires' outbreak is clear to open after it closed voluntarily on July 15.

Environmental sampling results from the Sheraton Atlanta hotel indicated the presence of Legionella bacteria in the hotel’s cooling tower and in a decorative fountain in the hotel atrium, Georgia Department of Public Health officials confirmed to 11Alive News.

"Remediation to the entire hotel water distribution system, including the cooling tower and decorative fountain, has been made," Nancy Nydam, a spokeswoman with the department said.

"In accordance with DPH recommendations, sampling and testing will continue at the hotel."

Following a complete inspection of the hotel by Fulton County Board of Health today, the Sheraton was cleared to reopen. It is unknown when the hotel will open to the public. A spokeswoman for the Sheraton says they should have an update sometime Thursday.

According to health officials, 13 cases of Legionnaires' disease have been confirmed as stemming from the Sheraton, including one death. The cases are all tied to people who stayed at or visited the Sheraton Hotel in Atlanta between June 22 and July 15.

The department said that up to 66 probable cases of Legionnaires' disease were tied to the outbreak. Probable cases are defined as instances in which people had illness consistent with Legionnaires’ disease, including pneumonia diagnosed by a clinician or chest X-ray, but without laboratory confirmation.

Legionnaires' disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by bacteria known as legionella.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Legionnaires' disease can cause pneumonia symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, and fever.

People can catch the disease by inhaling the bacteria in a public place. It can't be passed by the skin from person to person.

