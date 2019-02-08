ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg man has been charged after he was reportedly taking video in a Walmart restroom in Orangeburg county.

“For some reason this individual thought it would be OK to video someone in a restroom,” the Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We have a different opinion and so does the law.”

Tory Lorenzo Haynes, 20, has been charged with one count of Peeping Tom, peeping or eavesdropping after the incident that happened last week.

On July 22, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to the Walmart on North Road after a man reported Haynes to store staff.

The man said he was in a stall inside the men’s restroom when he heard someone else enter the stall next to his, according to the report.

He said he then yelled out to the individual after he saw a cell phone facing him as it was being held over the stall divider.

While the cell phone went slowly back over the divider wall, the man said he kicked open his door and took the phone from the individual.

The two then walked out where the man asked a store employee to call 911.

For his part, Haynes admitted to taking a video, the report states, adding that “he often records ‘funny things.’”

However, state law doesn’t find it funny with a possible sentence of $500, three years in prison or both.

Although a misdemeanor, a Peeping Tom charge is handled in General Sessions.

Bond was set on the Indonesia Lane man at $1,500 cash or surety during a hearing held on Friday.