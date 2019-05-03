HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A driver who led Butts County deputies on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning is dead.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said his deputy spotted a BMW SUV without a license plate and suspected the driver was under the influence.

When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver led chase, weaving in and out of traffic going 125 mph before losing control on the vehicle and crashing into the woods off I-75 North near I-675, Long said.

Sheriff Long initially said the chase reached 225 mph but has since corrected that number.

The chase traveled through Butts County into Henry County. The driver was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene. The driver's body was transported to GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash and during the investigation, traffic backed up for miles on I-75.