CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said "there are no sign of survivors" in the cargo plane crash near Anahuac this afternoon.

Initial reports said three people were onboard.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said there is nothing intact of the airline.

Hawthorne said the first things he saw in the water at the crash scene were things like bed sheets, women's clothing, and fiberglass.

Hawthorne said it took about 20 to 30 minutes for the first responders to arrive because of the location.

The depth of the water in Trinity Bay, where the plane crashed, is zero to 5 feet.

That area is mostly known for duck hunting, Hawthorne said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Boeing 767 crashed into the north end of Trinity Bay shortly before 12:45 p.m.

Air 11

Air 11

The FAA issued an alert on Atlas Air Fight 3591 after losing radar and radio contact with the plane approximately 30 miles southeast of Bush Intercontinental Airport.

According to the tail number, the plane was operating as Amazon Prime Air. This is one of 30 767's in Amazon's fleet.

The plane was flying from Miami to Houston.

There is no confirmation on fatalities at this time.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office and multiple agencies are responding.

This is a developing story.