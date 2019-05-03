FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A 16-year-old North Carolina High School student knew exactly what he had to do after finding a wallet with $700.

NC Teen Honored After Finding, Returning Wallet With $700 Sheriff Ennis Wright honors Justice Cochrane for turning in a wallet with $700. Sheriff Ennis Wright honors Justice Cochrane for turning in a wallet with $700. Sheriff Ennis Wright honors Justice Cochrane for turning in a wallet with $700.

Justice Cochrane, a sophomore at Westover High in Fayetteville, found the wallet while walking to his bus stop. That’s when he made sure to drop the wallet off at the school’s office. The wallet had $700, bank cards, credit cards and identification cards inside.

RELATED: Firefighter Returns After Medical Call To Wash Walkway After Man Slipped And Fell

Sheriff Ennis Wright made sure to pay Justice a visit at his school. He honored Justice with a coin and a certificate for his honesty and integrity.

The Sheriff’s Office also made sure to return the wallet to the owner.