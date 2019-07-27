COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting at the Colony Apartments has left one person dead, according to Columbia Police.

A tweet sent out by the department said they were investigating a shooting incident at the Colony Apartments on Bailey Street. Three people were shot, one fatally.

According to The Richland County Coroner, Saturnino Alphonse Williams, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot of the upper body.

According to law enforcement, initial evidence collected at the scene has indicated that some involved parties may have acted in self-defense and no charges will be filed at this time.

CPD officers were dispatched to the Bailey Street shortly before 10 p.m. on July 26, for a 'ShotSpotter activation' and 9-1-1 call.



When officers arrived on scene, they located a deceased male outside of an apartment. A second male was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that prior to the shooting, the two injured males, later identified as the suspects allegedly argued with several people and damaged vehicles in front of an apartment which prompted a 9-1-1 call.

The suspects who were damaging vehicles were confronted and an argument started. The alleged suspects pulled a firearm on several people who then shot in self-defense, striking the suspects.

One other person suffered a laceration from broken glass during the incident. The victims reportedly ran back into a residence for safety.

After the shooting, multiple people from the incident location were questioned throughout the evening by CPD investigators.

Crime scene investigators located and recovered a number of spent shell casings and multiple firearms in connection with the shooting.



According to reports, because of large crowds, officers called for assistance from law-enforcement to control the scene. Additional CPD officers and Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived to help.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting CPD with the investigation.

CPD has been in consultation with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office regarding the case.