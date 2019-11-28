MINT HILL, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Charles Richard Stark.

Stark, 88, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is a white man with gray long hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, according to the Silver Alert.

He is believed to be wearing a blue windbreaker jacket with a blue striped shirt, blue jeans. brown shoes, and glasses.

He was last seen in Mint Hill, North Carolina in the 28227 zip code.

He could be associated with a 2013 red Lexus CT2, with a Florida license plate reading GJZU38.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout. If anyone has any information about Stark, they are asked to call the Mint Hill Police Department at 911 or 704-889-2231.

N.C. Center for Missing Persons

