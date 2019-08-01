A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a missing Charlotte man.

The disappearance of 83-year-old Clarence Donald Steger was reported by his wife around 4 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Steger was last seen at a business in the area of 108 Providence Road. He was wearing a brown suit, brown shoes, and a tie.

Steger is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. If you see him, call CMPD at 704-336-3237.

UPDATE: At 11:30 p.m. CMPD said Steger was found and reunited with his family.