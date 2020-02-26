CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A missing Charlotte man was located and reunited with the person who reported him missing, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

A Silver Alert was originally issued for Carlos T Mcgill, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. Mcgill was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Mcgill, 42, was last seen on The Plaza on Milton Road. He has short black hair and brown eyes. He's 6'5" and weighs about 260 pounds, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

He was believed to be wearing a white t-shirt, white shorts, and black and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-3237.

