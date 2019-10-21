GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A missing Gaston County man was found deceased in Charlotte Monday afternoon. There was a large police presence in northwest Charlotte after the man's truck was found Monday.

During a ground search of where his vehicle was earlier located, the CMPD Aviation Unit found a body in a secluded area near the 9700 block of Hutchinson Lane.

Officers located him and pronounced him deceased. After further investigation, his identity was confirmed to be that of the missing man: Bryan Davenport, 42.

His family has been notified of his death. The cause of death has not yet been released.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was conducting an active investigation along Brookshire Boulevard between Interstate 485 and Pleasant Grove Road.

Crime Scene Search and Homicide Detectives responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

At this time, the Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause and manner of death as pending. No signs of trauma were noted, officials say.

Once the Medical Examiner’s Office has reviewed all evidence related to the case, the cause or manner of his death is expected to be released.

Earlier Monday, his truck was found in the area just south of Mountain Island Lake.

A Silver Alert was issued early Monday for Davenport, who was last seen leaving his home in Stanley Saturday morning. Monday afternoon, the Silver Alert was canceled.

Searchers could be seen in a wooded area near Brookshire Boulevard after the truck was found.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department put up crime scene tape and secured part of the area. CMPD said a “discovery” was made near Brookshire Boulevard before noon. Investigators didn't originally specify what the discovery was, but many people who came out to the search left the woods crying.

The Charlotte Fire Department was also on-scene.

With police activity in the area, drivers were advised to use caution or seek alternate routes, including Mt Holly Road.

Davenport's family said he left his home Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m. in his truck. No one had talked to him since he left home.

A Silver Alert is issued when an endangered person goes missing. Davenport was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to the NC Center for Missing Persons, an agency within the Department of Public Safety that issues silver alerts.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous app alert said the investigation took place in northeast Charlotte. Rather, the investigation was in northwest Charlotte.

