ASHEBORO, N.C. — Randolph County deputies are looking for 77-year-old Joan Rubens, who may be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

She was last seen on Thursday, May 28 around 7 p.m. in the area of Bethel Friends Road in Asheboro. She was wearing a pink sweater, white shirt, blue pants, and black sneakers. Rubens has ties to the Thomasville area.

Rubens drives a gold-in-color, 1999 Saturn SC2 passenger car displaying an NC License Tag of TBM-7086. The car has a pink decal on the back of it that reads "Do You Follow Jesus This Closely?”

If you have any information about the silver alert for her, please call 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699 or Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

RELATED: Coronavirus in North Carolina: Dr. Cohen asks RNC for more information on safety guidelines

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

RELATED: New drugs make headway against lung, prostate, colon cancers

RELATED: Cancer, coronavirus are a dangerous mix, new studies find

RELATED: Burlington offering permits to gyms, fitness studios, and restaurants to expand operation outdoors

RELATED: Guilford County School Board weighing calendar changes for 2020-21 school year

RELATED: Where you can get tested for coronavirus in North Carolina

RELATED: 103-year-old woman celebrates coronavirus recovery with a cold beer