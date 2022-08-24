North Carolina woman with severe dementia missing, spotted on doorbell video with blood on face

Police are worried that 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins is hurt after she was spotted on doorbell cameras with blood on her face and head.

Example video title will go here for this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said Thursday afternoon, that they still have not had any luck finding 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins. Police said during a 3:30 p.m. update that they won't be giving up the search, but they will be scaling back resources. They've had anywhere from 80-100 first responders on the ground, helping in the search.

The frantic search for a missing High Point woman continues Thursday.

Police said drones, bikes, ATVs, boats, and bloodhounds were all being used in the search for 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins. She has severe dementia and police think she could be hurt, so time is of the essence.

Police issued a silver alert for Ms. Dawkins on Wednesday. She went missing from her home around 1:30 a.m. Doorbell cameras have since spotted her with blood on her face and head. Police believe she may have fallen and injured herself.

"The longer this goes on, obviously, the more concerned we get, and with that injury to her face, we're not sure how severe that might be. It could be a head injury. She is bleeding, so we are interested in finding her and assisting her as quickly as possible," High Point Police Captain Patrick O'Toole said.

Ms. Dawkins' family members are worried about her too.

Dana Lee Hines, Ms. Dawkins' cousin, said they'll continue to search for her after High Point police said they are scaling back on their search efforts.

"We’re not giving up. We’re not giving up. We’re not giving up we’re continuing to look and we’re going to continue to look morning day and night."

Her oldest grandson Cory Dawkins said his grandmother has never wandered away like this before.

"I'm so scared right now for my grandma because she's by herself and she's probably scared right now, and that's scary for me because she's so strong," Cory said.

Cory said his grandmother helped raise him and is the glue that holds his family together. He said he's grateful for the tremendous effort to find her.

"She's been my mom, my provider, make sure I go to church, always praying for me and she'd probably tell me now I'm gonna be alright, so I'm just - she's so much, so I'm just praying that we're gonna find her," he said.

Ms. Dawkins has been seen on Clover Wood Drive and on Blockhouse Court near Penny Road. She was wearing blue pajamas and slippers.

Police said they're going to search as long as it takes to bring her home.

If you drive down Penny Road, you'll see dozens of flyers posted of Dawkins.

If you have doorbell video that can help police find her, please contact the non-emergency line at 336-883-3223.

The High Point Police Department is holding a Press briefing right now to update us on the search for Heddie Dawkins. WFMY News 2￼￼￼￼ Posted by Amber Lake on Thursday, August 25, 2022

Flyers are popping up all around the Penny road area in High Point.

Heddie Dawkins has been missing for nearly 2 days now and crews and family members are still actively searching for her.

We will have the latest update today at 4, 5 and 6 o’clock. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/9fvWAmUBwy — Amber Lake WFMY (@amberlakeTV) August 25, 2022

We just received an update from captain O’toole with HPPD.

- A crew of about 70 officers & agencies launched at 8am

- Searching wooded areas near E. Chester

-they’re utilizing Drones, kayaks, & ATV’s pic.twitter.com/QePSN1RS7m — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) August 25, 2022

@HighPointPolice and GC search teams are starting to meet at their staging area in High Point. Officials tell me they will have a briefing at 7 AM.



From there they will continue their search for Dawkins in the area of Penny Rd. pic.twitter.com/L0x7T0but1 — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) August 25, 2022

A search is underway for a 81 year old woman from High Point.



Heddie Dawkins went missing 1:30 this morning.



6 drones are up in the air looking for her.



She has severe dementia, please call police if you see her. pic.twitter.com/cWkOPnJwBn — Hunter Funk (@hunterkfunk) August 24, 2022

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.