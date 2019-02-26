CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When the Weidner family purchased their home in Charlotte, it came with a beautiful view of the city skyline.

It also came with what's become somewhat of a nightmare.

"Is that a hole?"

Ashley Weidner was digging out Christmas decorations when she found a five-foot hole. It swallowed up one of her home's brick pillars, supporting several rooms.

Geologists say it's no ordinary sinkhole - it's actually a gold mine.

Dr. Andy Bobyarchick says that five-foot hole is likely an old entry to what was a goldmine, back in the 1800's.

"Right downtown where there were several gold mines in Charlotte," said Bobyarchick.

The excitement over the historic find didn't last long.

"We're now trying to struggle with, okay what do we do," said Weidner.

The couple had to make a temporary fix – a beam supporting the home, instead.

"For a while there, every time I heard the house creek, I would brace myself, because this is it, this is the moment, the house is falling," said Weidner.

For now, they have a sense of humor about the problem, but it could soon get serious.

"Until the HVAC falls in, then I'm going to not be laughing anymore," said Weidner.