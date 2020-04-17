COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service in Columbia released its final survey findings from the Monday tornado outbreak.

In total, there were five EF-3 tornadoes and one EF-2 tornado in central South Carolina Monday.

There were two deaths and seven significant injuries according to the NWS.

Here are the summaries from the National Weather Service in Columbia of the central South Carolina tornadoes:

Tornado: Savannah River Site to Williston to Springfield EF-3 Tornado in Aiken, Barnwell and Orangeburg Counties

Start Location: 5 W Savannah River Site in Aiken County SC

End Location: 4 NE Springfield in Orangeburg County SC

Date: 04/13/2020 Estimated Time: 05:21 AM EDT

Maximum EF-Scale Rating: EF3

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 140 mph

Maximum Path Width: 800.0 yards

Path Length: 33.48 miles Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0

Summary:

A strong, long-track tornado began in the Savannah River Site southeast of Jackson, SC, then moved in a general northeast direction in Aiken County near the Barnwell County border. The tornado crossed into Barnwell County northwest of Williston near Davis Bridge Road. The tornado continued northeast across northern Barnwell County and crossed into Orangeburg County and dissipated northeast of Springfield. The tornado path length was approximately 33.5 miles, and at its widest point was just under 0.5 miles. The tornado rating was an EF-3, with peak wind speeds of 140 mph.

Based off of high resolution imagery, radar data (including the height debris was detected), and correspondence with Savannah River Site officials, it has been determined that the tornado became strong within the Savannah River Site boundaries as it moved to the northeast.

As the tornado moved out of the Savannah River Site, it produced significant damage near Williston Road and Jaywood Road west of Williston. In this area, significant roof damage and a partial wall collapse to a brick house occurred, with a small cinder block workshop destroyed. The tornado then destroyed a vacant cinder block store building, and removed the roof and some of the walls of a metal auto shop building. Nearby trees were all snapped near the base. A mobile home was shifted about 6-10 feet off its foundation along Cherry Tree Road. Along Tinker Creek Road, the tornado destroyed a brick shed and removed most of the roof off a home, completely destroyed a manufactured home near Charleston Highway, and based on aerial photographs blew down a large swath of trees east of the roadway. The tornado then crossed Charleston Highway, removing a large portion of the roof and collapsing an exterior wall of a business. The tornado continued to snap and uproot countless trees as it crossed Davis Bridge Road, and New Forest Road in northern Barnwell County. The tornado moved into Orangeburg County, uprooting many large trees in the town of Springfield, some of which fell on homes and one on a church. The tornado finally dissipated northeast of Springfield, just before reaching the path of another EF-3 tornado just to the east.

Tornado: Eastern Savannah River Site EF-3 Tornado in Barnwell County

Start Location: 5 NW Snelling in Barnwell County SC

End Location: 3 SW Elko in Barnwell County SC

Estimated Time: 05:35 AM EDT

Maximum EF-Scale Rating: EF3

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 138 mph

Maximum Path Width: 50.0 yards

Path Length: 6.04 miles Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0

Summary:

Sentinel Satellite Data from April 13, 2020 clearly shows a damage scar beginning at the northern tip of Parr Pond in the Savannah River Site and ending near the intersection of Highway 278 and State Road 21. A tornadic debris signature detected by the KCAE radar aligns with the damage scar. A ground survey also indicated a few trees down just off a field on the eastern side of Fellowship Road as tornado dissipated. Based off of high resolution imagery, radar data (including the height debris was detected), and correspondence with a Savannah River Site official, it is estimated that winds reached EF-3 strength, with speeds up to 138 mph.

Tornado: Elko to Livingston to St. Matthews EF-3 Tornado in Barnwell, Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties

Start Location: 4 S Elko in Barnwell County SC

End Location: 8 WSW St. Matthews in Calhoun County SC

Estimated Time: 05:43 AM EDT

Maximum EF-Scale Rating: EF3

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 140 mph

Maximum Path Width: 770.0 yards

Path Length: 36.9 miles Fatalities: 2 Injuries: 7

Summary:

A strong, long-track tornado began just south of the town of Elko in Barnwell County , then moved in a general northeast direction through Orangeburg County, before dissipating southwest of St. Matthews in Calhoun County before reaching I-26. The tornado path length was about 37 miles, and at its widest point was just under 0.5 miles. The tornado was rated an EF-3, with peak wind speeds of 140 mph. There were 2 confirmed fatalities with at least 7 injured.

The tornado began near Orchard Road and Highway 37. Along its entire path, there was widespread tree damage. The tornado snapped 7 wood power poles near US 78 and Turkey Creek. The tornado strengthened as it approached Highway 3 and Gardenia Road, where it destroyed and tossed a wood framed home anchored to the ground, lifted a significant portion of a roof on a brick home, destroyed a fifth wheel camper, and knocked over a pivot irrigation system.

The tornado then crossed Norway Road where it snapped multiple power poles. As the tornado reached Fire Tower Road west of Neeses, it intensified further, destroying 3 anchored manufactured homes on Preserver Road near Ninety Six Road. It was in this area that the 2 known fatalities occurred to residents in a double-wide manufactured home. The tornado then turned more eastward, crossing Savannah Highway and Dragstrip Rd north of Livingston. There were several homes or manufactured homes that were heavily damaged or destroyed in this area. The tornado gradually weakened as it crossed North Road and dissipated as it crossed into Calhoun County.

Tornado: Blackville EF-3 Tornado in Barnwell County

Start Location: 3 S Blackville in Barnwell County SC

End Location: 2 S Blackville in Barnwell County SC

Estimated Time: 05:49 AM EDT

Maximum EF-Scale Rating: EF3

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 140 mph

Maximum Path Width: 40.0 yards

Path Length: 1.38 miles Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0

Summary:

A tornado started just south of Blackville, SC east of Whitehall Drive near Toby Creek. The tornado damaged several chicken houses by causing the walls to collapse in a few places. The tornado then moved northeast crossing a large empty field, before intensifying as it approached a fiberglass coating facility near Lake Cynthia Road. The tornado collapsed a large segment of a 75 ft tall, 150 ft x 150 ft warehouse, with large steel support beams twisted. 30 cylindrical containers weighing up to 20- 25 thousand pounds each lifted out of their u-shaped saddles and rolled throughout the facility. There was evidence of very minimal tree damage east of Blackville but not enough damage to suggest the tornado track continued that far north. As a result, the tornado likely lifted prior to reaching Highway 3. The tornado path length was just under 1.5 miles and had a width of about 40 yards. The tornado was rated EF-3, with peak winds of 140 mph.

Tornado: Hilda EF-3 Tornado in Barnwell County

Start Location: 5 S Hilda in Barnwell County SC

End Location: 1 E Hilda in Barnwell County SC

Estimated Time: 05:50 AM EDT

Maximum EF-Scale Rating: EF3

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 145 mph

Maximum Path Width: 800.0 yards

Path Length: 5.45 miles Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0

Summary:

A tornado touched down in far southeast Barnwell moving northeastward toward the Bamberg county line southeast of the town of Hilda, briefly intensifying to a strong tornado along Hartzog Road. The tornado length was 5.5 miles and had a width of 800 yards at its widest point.

The tornado was rated EF-3, with peak winds of 145 mph. The tornado began just north of Highway 64 at Green Branch Road near Indigo Road. The tornado moved northeast across Hercules Creek and caused significant tree damage at a residence on Friendship Road.

Several oak and pine trees were uprooted and snapped. A cinder block garage had its metal roofing peeled off and the wind stress shifted the cinder blocks about half way up the wall. Along its northeastward path, there was continued tree damage but the tornado strengthened rapidly as it crossed Hartzog Road just south of November Road.

A well built bolted down metal building structure and tin tractor shed was completely destroyed. Further north along Hartzog Road, a residence had part of its roof lifted off and behind the residence, a two story wood frame building was shifted off its foundation and destroyed and an unanchored log cabin was destroyed.

As the tornado moved northeast toward Huckleberry Bay Road there were multiple hardwood trees snapped near the base of the trees. The tornado began to weaken as it crossed Old Salem Road continuing to damage trees along its path before dissipating just north of Huttos Chapel Road.

Tornado: Rowesville to Cameron EF-2 Tornado in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties

Start Location: 3 NE Rowesville in Orangeburg County SC

End Location: 4 SE Cameron in Calhoun County SC

Estimated Time: 06:25 AM EDT

Maximum EF-Scale Rating: EF2

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 119 mph

Maximum Path Width: 700.0 yards

Path Length: 10.29 miles Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0

Summary:

A tornado touched down in Orangeburg County about 4 miles northeast of Rowesville and tracked northeastward across Interstate 26 and Highway 301. EF0 damage occurred from the intersection of Garland and Bethel Forest Road, where the tornado started, to just prior to crossing I-26.

The tornado strengthened producing EF-1 damage across agricultural fields and in the Orangeburg Industrial Park. As the tornado crossed I-26 it further strengthened to EF-2 then crossed Highway 301. The tornado rapidly weakened to EF-1 then just north of Highway 301 and further to EF-0 as it moved into the Middle Pen Swamp.

Through the remainder of the tornado path it cycled between EF-1 and EF-0 then finally lifted just north of the intersection of Houcks Gin Road and Old State Road. The total tornado path length was 10.3 miles with a maximum width of 700 yards.The tornado caused numerous hardwood and softwood trees to be snapped along the path and overturned multiple pivot irrigation systems.

Damage was done to a tractor dealership with the front windows being shattered and the overhead doors being blown in by the wind. Several of the snapped and uprooted trees were blown onto structures causing roof damage to residential and industrial structures. Damage to grain silos and outbuildings on the north side of Highway 301 was estimated by the owner to be $1 million.

According to the National Weather Service, "Unless new information is received, the National Weather Service in Columbia has completed surveying the tornado damage from the April 13, 2020 tornado event."







