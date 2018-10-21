JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— Six people were shot about a half mile away from where the Jaguars were playing a football game right now, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office said three of the people who were shot were critically injured.

At this time, six adults shot with three in critical condition. No suspect(s) in custody. https://t.co/Z3STG9dJlC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

Deputies said the shooting was outside of TIAA Bank Field footprint and was not impacting the Jaguar game.

The sheriff’s office said there was no suspect in custody and they believed the suspect was in a gray or silver four-door vehicle.

At this time we believe the suspect was in a vehicle described as a grey/silver four door vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact #JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. https://t.co/Z3STG9dJlC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

A game between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars is underway right now. Police have set up a perimeter around the area of the shooting. They say it shouldn't have an effect on people at the game, but could have in impact on how traffic is routed after it's over.

We're following this breaking story right now and will post any new information as we get it.

